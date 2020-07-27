Finger Lakes Community College brings back three fall sports: Cross Country, ESports, and logging

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Finger Lakes Community College has announced that three of their fall sports coming back: cross country, eSports, and logging.

Country meets will happen with reduced fans, along with bussing social distancing protocols. eSports athletes can practice at home, and logging isn’t even under the jurisdiction of the NCJAA. Cross country and eSports are considered Division III.

The school says that bringing back sports will allow the students to be more engaged.

“It’s also provides ways of engagement for strudent athletes, so they can practice in small groups as well those sports in the off-season,” said Samantha Boccacino, the Director of Athletics for FLCC. “So they can practice, and engage in the institution. It’s good to have some athletic life back and still keeping their health and safety first.”

“It’s a social aspect, it’s athletic, it’s mental, and it has so many benefits,” said cross country and track runner Hunter Brignall. His track season was canceled because of the pandemic and resulting shutdown. “I’m really excited to be back, and I’m sure everyone else is also.”

The school also said in a release today that “athletes in the eSports program may be the least impacted, as players can practice and play in their homes. FLCC became the first to offer a varsity esport team in Region III of the NJCAA and the second institution in the State University of New York to do so.”

“The digital world is where eSports thrives and our student athletes are already fully prepared to engage in Overwatch, Rainbow 6: Siege, League of Legends, and Smash Ultimate this coming fall,” said Michael VanEtten, a faculty member and coach of the program. “In cooperation with the NJCAA, we’re expanding our reach into new regional conferences with area colleges. In a time when engagement is absolutely critical to continued student success, eSports is thrilled to provide this opportunity.”

Practicing for cross country and logging will take place on and around campus.

The university says that soccer and volleyball, both fall sports, will be moved to the spring semester.