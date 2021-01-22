Fairport’s National Beer Can Appreciation Weekend moving to an online tasting

Editor’s note: The video is from last year’s event

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Beer lovers *can* rejoice this weekend; the National Beer Can Appreciation Weekend is still going on, albeit as a virtual tasting event.

“This ‘virtual tour’ of the breweries, discover how beers are made, and ask questions of the brewers themselves. These brewers are passionate about their beer,” said a spokesperson for event. “This event is a continuation of our efforts to let people know that despite the disruption of the lift bridge project, and now the pandemic, there are great things happening in the Village of Fairport, and we invite everyone to show their support to our many small businesses, restaurants and brewers during this time.”

The 90-minute event, which starts at 7pm Saturday, features a beer tasting, as well as virtual tours from New York State brewers. Participants can pick up their beers from three Fairport breweries until 5pm Saturday.

Fairport Village merchants will join the event with specials and food pairings to-go.

Triphammer Bierwerks

They Call Me Mr NIbs – Stout made with cocoa nibs, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper.

– Stout made with cocoa nibs, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper. Blonde Jokes – Blonde Ale made with Vanilla and Coffee

Faircraft Brauhaus

Spinning Gold – Munich Helles Lager. 4.5% ABV – Light straw-colored beer with an ample white foam head; subtle flavors of straw and fresh bread, supported by a moderate bitterness.

– Munich Helles Lager. 4.5% ABV – Light straw-colored beer with an ample white foam head; subtle flavors of straw and fresh bread, supported by a moderate bitterness. Raven’s Ring – Schwarzbier. 4.5% ABV – Black with ruby highlights; dense beige foam; aroma of toasted dark bread with subtle coffee notes; rich dry malt flavor with a surprisingly light body; flavor is roasty and toasty.

Fairport Brewing Company

Double Fluff – Double IPA – Double dry-hopped imperial version of Fairport Brewing’s popular NE-style IPA, Fluffy.

– Double IPA – Double dry-hopped imperial version of Fairport Brewing’s popular NE-style IPA, Fluffy. Crown Jewel – Pale Ale – A light and refreshing kombucha infused beer that playfully balances it’s hoppy flavor with hints of citrus and peach.

“Beer has played a powerful role in society…it has been a tool for socialization, innovation, economic stability and sustenance. No other beverage has contributed to history more than beer,” the online event added.