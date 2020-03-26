Fairport High School Honor Society makes 100 letters for Cobb’s Hill Manor tenants

Breaking News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The people living at Cobb’s Hill Manor in Rochester got a welcome surprise this week. Students from the Fairport National Honor Society made over 100 letters to bring some comfort to the 118-bed assisted living facility.

“We try emphasize service for it’s own good,” said Jillian Russo, a senior at Fairport High School. She’s an officer with Fairport Honor Soceity. She helps coordinate the nearly 200 members of the group.

“This opportunity came up, and it seemed like a really good way give back to people in our community,” she said. “(Especially) if they’re not able to have visitors or are allowed leave.”

After swift approval from her advisor, Mr Gillette, at the high school, she mobilized the students. In one weekend, they managed to get over a hundred cards done. But one of Mr. Gillette’s conditions was that these should go beyond cards, and read more like letters.

“I talked about how I’m a senior, and a little bit about what I want to do,” she said. “I’m a soccer player and dancer. I’d love to go to college for engineering, but I haven’t picked a school yet.”

And of course, she talked about what’s she’s doing to stay busy. It’s mostly crafting, walking her dog, but also the “social distancing date” she had with her friends at the park.

“It was a really awesome feeling to know that I’m making a difference, and I didn’t even have to leave my house,” she said.

After the cards were disinfected, they were hung up on a clothesline for all to see.

“Residents at Cobb’s Hill Manor are feeling more comforted than ever,” a representative from Cobb’s Hill said in a statement. “Each day staff members read the positive messages aloud to groups of residents. Residents are planning to write back to the students.”

Russo also says that all homes like this could use a pick me up, and the Honor Society is looking at doing a similar project for The Friendly Home.

