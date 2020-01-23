Fairport Beer Can Appreciation Weekend celebrates town’s history with beer canning

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Fairport is hosting a “Beer Can Appreciation Weekend” this Friday and Saturday.
The festival celebrates the town’s unique historical ties to the beer can. Mayor of Fariport, Julie Domaratz, said that the beer can is her own personal history.
“Living across Main Street from here, men would come home from (the can factory) at 5 o’clock, and I would see them,” Domaratz said. “I had the opportunity to see a photo from the 40s or 50s with the staff that was here. Looking at the names on that photograph, I recognize names from the neighborhood here on this side of Main Street, and on my side of Main Street.”
A company called Krueger was the first to can beer, and the first can was made right in Fairport.
That company was called the American Can Factory, according to Mayor Domaratz, and they were in the same building in Fairport where Triphammer Bierwerks now resides.
Over a dozen businesses in Fairport are participating in the two-day festival. Most of the deals, specials, and promotions revolve around beer, naturally. But the owner of Triphammer is celebrating with a unique beer release.
“One that I said I would never make was a sour,” said Scott Denhart, owner of Triphammer. “Then my daughter drew this very cute picture called a ‘Uniduckapuss,’ and I thought to myself ‘that’s a beer name.’
“But what kind of beer? I knew I had to make a sour. For the first time this weekend, we’re releasing the Uniduckapuss sour raspberry ale in cans. And if you come in and bring in your Krueger’s can… We’ll give you a dollar off.”