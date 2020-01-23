Fairport Beer Can Appreciation Weekend celebrates town’s history with beer canning

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Fairport is hosting a “Beer Can Appreciation Weekend” this Friday and Saturday.

Celebrate @FairportVillage and its Can-Do Heritage January 24-26! All hail the beer can, born in #Fairport back in 1934. Crawl through your favorite Fairport destinations for canned beer tastings & specials, including exclusive can releases @triphammerbier and @fairportbrewing pic.twitter.com/iaF4tTDPSt — Fairport OCED (@FairportOCED) January 15, 2020

The festival celebrates the town’s unique historical ties to the beer can. Mayor of Fariport, Julie Domaratz, said that the beer can is her own personal history.

“Living across Main Street from here, men would come home from (the can factory) at 5 o’clock, and I would see them,” Domaratz said. “I had the opportunity to see a photo from the 40s or 50s with the staff that was here. Looking at the names on that photograph, I recognize names from the neighborhood here on this side of Main Street, and on my side of Main Street.”

A company called Krueger was the first to can beer, and the first can was made right in Fairport.

Friday and Saturday, Fairport is hosting a “Beer Can Appreciation Weekend.”



The first beer cans ever made were manufactured in Fairport – in the same building where @triphammerbier now lives.



This 1950s Krueger beer can was made by CanCo. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/VSyuKLmdwh — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) January 23, 2020

That company was called the American Can Factory, according to Mayor Domaratz, and they were in the same building in Fairport where Triphammer Bierwerks now resides.

Over a dozen businesses in Fairport are participating in the two-day festival. Most of the deals, specials, and promotions revolve around beer, naturally. But the owner of Triphammer is celebrating with a unique beer release.

“One that I said I would never make was a sour,” said Scott Denhart, owner of Triphammer. “Then my daughter drew this very cute picture called a ‘Uniduckapuss,’ and I thought to myself ‘that’s a beer name.’

And to celebrate the Fairport Beer Can Appreciation Weekend, Scott Denhart, the owner of @triphammerbier , is releasing the #UniDuckapuss sour ale in cans.



If you bring in your old Krueger can, you get a buck off. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/xh7Wq4behi — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) January 23, 2020

“But what kind of beer? I knew I had to make a sour. For the first time this weekend, we’re releasing the Uniduckapuss sour raspberry ale in cans. And if you come in and bring in your Krueger’s can… We’ll give you a dollar off.”