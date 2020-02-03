Emerson Philip, a baby once in the NICU Monitor program at Golisano, is doing well

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Golisano Children’s Hospital is piloting a new program called “AngelEyes.” Through 20 cameras they’ve installed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU. Parents who have babies who need to stay in the NICU for extended periods can request it.

One of the first families to use this program was the Philip family, while their son Emerson was in the NICU for 98 days.

The Philips were one of the first families to use the new "AngelEye" camera monitor at Golisano, @URMed_GCH .



While their son, Emerson, was in the NICU for 98 days, they used the monitor app to check in on him. Now, he's home, and healthy. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/IthCKY1qw5 — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) February 3, 2020

Christine Philip’s water broke on August 2nd, with had pre-term symptoms. But during the tests, Emerson’s heart rate kept dropping, and they had to rush her into an emergency C-section.

“Nobody ever thinks they’re going to have a NICU baby,” Christine said. “I didn’t know much about the NICU, or premies… I was unsure of how he would survive.”

Emerson was born on August 2nd at 26 weeks. He was only 2 lbs, 3 ounces, and 13.5 inches long.

“An emotional roller coaster,” Christine. “Parents never plan to leave their baby at the hospital. Especially if you can’t hold him… I couldn’t for a week.”

Emerson Philip shortly after he was born.

“All you want to do is hold your baby and you can’t,” Christine said.

During Christine’s three-day stay at the NICU, one of the nurses mentioned that they needed a pilot for the new AngelEyes program. The Philip family jumped on it.

Adam is a teacher during most of the year, but during the summer, he works as a painter. Which made it even harder for him to be there, so he wanted to check in on his son.

“I took a look at him every free moment I had,” Adam said. “(Even during) lunch.”

“It was reassuring that we could check in on (Emerson),” Christine said. “(Adam) could see him everyday, see what he was doing.”

It even turned into a full family affair.

What the “AngelEye” app looks like on a phone.

“Me and Dad would sit on the couch and watch Emerson on the couch,” Harper Philip, Christine’s daughter said. “We would watch him dance.”

Emerson is coming up on six months old, and the Philip family finally gets to hold their son.

“Oh when I first got to hold him, you feel like you’re holding a feather,” Adam said. “He’s just so light… It was so rewarding.”

“He is doing fabulous,” Christine said. “We’re just so grateful for how healthy he is now.”

Perhaps not surprisingly, the Philip family would love to see this program grow.

“AngelEyes would be a fabulous opportunity for any parent that is in the NICU,” Adam said.