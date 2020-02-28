Elementary students reach fundraising goal for NICU; get a chicken dance from the principal

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A promise made, a promise kept. The Winslow Elementary School in Henrietta set out a fundraising challenge. If they met it, their principal Jeff Pollard, would do “the chicken dance” in a chicken outfit at their Friday morning assembly.

They tried to raise $350 from a coin drive. They ended up raising a total of $1256.28. The drive lasted for a week, starting on February 10th.

One of their teachers, Christine Ledwith, was one of the pilot families for the AngelEyes program at Golisano Children’s Hospital. The program allowed the Philip-Ledwith family to monitor their son, Emerson, while he was in the NICU.

“As we did the collection within our school we often heard our students say: ‘I have money for the babies,'” said Lynn Walker, the technology TA for the school. “We were amazed to see our school community raise a total of $1256.28.”