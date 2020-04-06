Donuts Delite giving away ‘thankUdonuts’ to medical personnel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Donuts Delite is following up their own internationally famous “Fauci donut” with free “thankUdonuts” for medical personnel.

The shop located at 1700 Culver Road (at the intersection of Culver and Empire) is giving away the “Long John Donuts” from 6 a.m. through 11 a.m. while supplies last. They’re giving away one per doctor, nurse or first responder with valid ID.

The donut features medical personnel, as well as a police officer and a firefighter on the frosting.

The company also is continuing its “FEED ROCHESTER” program, and is still offering 20% off all pizzas for first responders, health care workers, doctors, nurses, and military.