Donuts Delite celebrating 'Donut Day' Friday with free fritter a la mode
Donuts Delite celebrating ‘Donut Day’ Friday with free fritter a la mode

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — National Donut Day may not have been circled on most people calendar’s, but Donuts Delite has a plan every year. This year they’re celebrating by handing out a free “Fritter a la mode.”

The donut is their famous apple fritter, with a scoop of vanilla ice cream sandwiched in the middle.

Also on this year’s Donut Day, Donut’s Delite — and it’s owner Salvatore’s Pizzeria, which emerged early in the pandemic and shutdown as s surprising community leader — they’re giving back.

“We have partnered with the Salvation Army for many years now on Donut Day, to help bring attention to their organization and raise money in their infamous kettles,” said Nick Semeraro, Owner/Operator of Donuts Delite in a statement today. “We usually have the Salvation Army Majors and local politicians come and help us serve donuts all day, but due to COVID-19, our safety protocols and procedures are a little different this year. We are still glad we can help our local branch of The Salvation Army, by donating a portion of our proceeds to them.”

And this year, they got a an extra special gift: outdoor seating. Limited and physically distanced seating is open to all customers.

Donuts Delite also provided a little backstory into the holiday:

“National Donut Day is held annually on the first Friday of every June. The Salvation Army started Donut Day back in 1938 during the Great Depression, to honor the ‘Donut Lassies’ who served donuts to soldiers on the frontline of WWI. National Donut Day is celebrated yearly, to bring awareness to the millions of people that the Salvation Army services each year.”

