Delivery driver issues ‘#NoBeardChallenge’ during pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — These are uncertain times, and everyone is doing what they can to help. One man — a delivery driver named Jason Ray who works in the Rochester area — is taking a novel approach to combat the novel coronavirus.

“I’m a delivery driver still pounding the pavement in Rochester,” Ray said in an email to News 8. “I used to have an epic beard, but sadly it’s a germ/virus/soup trap so it had to go. I filmed it while issuing the #nobeardchallenge.”

Ray, who goes by the moniker “Dystopian Delivery” online, released a full YouTube video showing him shaving his beard:

But him shaving his beard didn’t cause him to lose his courage, like the biblical Sampson. He even called out staff:

“Also, if there’s any ‘Beardos’ on your staff: I CHALLENGE YOU! Shave that beard to show your support,” he said.

He will also be donating $100 to Humanity Forward as a part of the challenge.

“I have the opportunity to help other now too,” he said in the video.

While some studies have shown that beards can hold a lot of germs/virus/bacteria, there’s no conclusive evidence. There has also been no specific testing to see if beards hold the coronavirus more than a clean-shaven face.

Scientists still say that the best thing you can do to fight the coronavirus is to stay home whenever possible.

