Cosgrove Middle School show gives students a chance to live and to learn

Students are involved in front of and behind the camera

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — At Spencerport schools, you can start at Taylor TV in elementary school, and graduate to the Cosgrove Middle School morning show.

The show is live broadcast through YouTube, so every classroom, and even the parents at home, can watch the live stream. The setup is sophisticated, with a camcorder, lights, a mixer, and even a teleprompter!

“It’s such a great experience for the kids,” said technology teacher Bryan Swanson. “To be both in front of the camera and behind the scenes, it has access to so many skill sets.”

Bryan Swanson has been teaching technology for 11 years at Cosgrove. Two years ago, with no background in TV production, he spent a year researching and even purchasing the equipment himself for the morning show. They first went live a year ago.

“It’s not a perfect show every time, but after about a solid month, they start getting the hang of it,” Swanson said. “The new crew will come in and shadow for a solid week, get familiarized with how the show works, and then they’ll take over the week after.”

The morning show is open to sixth, seventh, and eighth graders, and features a slideshow, news, weather, and sports. Each student has to shadow with a previous morning show member before they start.

They plan on turning over a new crew again mid-year. Swanson says he wants to get a regular rotation of students in. They learn skill sets that include learning new software, teamwork, and dealing with nerves, and mistakes.

“Sometimes I don’t know what a word means,” said Becka Resch, a 7th grader and anchor. “I don’t know what a word is, and so I just have to guess, sometimes I’m wrong, and sometimes I’m right.”

“Sometimes it can be nerve wracking, because it’s the whole school watching, and anyone can watch it because it’s live,” said Cassie Barber, 7th grader and anchor.

“It’s a little stressful sometimes when I don’t know the sports names, but I usually get through it,” said sports anchor Tea Weinstein.

They also learn flexibility, adaptability, and learning how to make a role for themselves.

“I turn on and off the microphones when people are talking,” said audio operator Camryn Donahue. “I have done anchor one day before. I was very nervous, but it was fun.”

Even some of the talent switched roles!

A shot of the opening on-camera notes

“Because the weatherperson liked reading less, and I like reading more,” Resch said.

“I had a hard time reading long paragraphs when I did the anchor because I would get lost in my place and the words are moving,” said weatherperson Julia Norbut. “Weather doesn’t have as much typing in it, so maybe if I changed to weather, maybe I can be more accurate with what I’m saying.”

Their motivations may be different:

“I like saying things that the whole school gets to know,” Barber said.

“Mainly because my brother does it,” Norbut said. “And I like to take after what my brother does.”

“I don’t like being on camera,” said Aedan Cole, the lone eighth grader and prompter operator. “I like being behind the scenes, because I think the fun stuff happens behind the scenes.”

“Because I like to make people laugh,” said Ava Aiello. “Some people say ‘Can I have your autograph?'”

But this isn’t just about having fun on or behind the camera. Those news skills and the final product gives the kids something they can take home.

“It gives them a sense of pride,” Swanson said. “Being in front of an entire school is not an easy thing to do, and I really see them feel good about themselves.”