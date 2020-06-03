Live Now
Comedy at the Carlson hosting drive-in comedy event to benefit Rochester YWCA with comedian Jimmy Shubert

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Let’s face it. We all could use a laugh more than ever, and there are few better ways to do that than a standup comedy show. That’s why Comedy at the Carlson has decided to host their first ever drive-in comedy show with comedian Jimmy Shubert.

“The show will be live with a stage, a few large screens, and the sound will be broadcasted through everyone’s car stereos,” said Mark Ippolito with Comedy at the Carlson. “Drive in theaters were part of Phase 1 and we just had to think outside the box.”

There will be three shows, Thursday through Saturday of this week, with a food truck at the Friday and Saturday shows. The tickets are pre-pay only through their website. No admission will be allowed at the event.

“The price is per car,” Ippolito said. “One adult ticket equals one car.”

Comedy at the Carlson is only donating the proceeds from the shelter at the Rochester YWCA.

“We are just happy to give people a show during these hectic times,” Ippolito said. “It’s an honor to help the Rochester YWCA.”

According to Comedy at the Carlson’s website:

“Jimmy has been seen on Comedy Central Presents, Last Comic Standing, Dave Atell’s Comedy Underground, King Of Queens, Entourage, 2 Broke Girls, Reno 911, Monk, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Italian Job, and much more.”

