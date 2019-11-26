Cluck Crawl 2019: Rochester’s best chicken wings are …

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Western New Yorkers are passionate about chicken wings. The regional staple is available at most restaurants, but some places go above and beyond when it comes to size, sauce, and specialty.

The eighth annual Cluck Crawl was Saturday and it is The Official Chicken Wing Pub Crawl & Wing Festival in Rochester — there’s also a Buffalo iteration as well.

Fifteen local restaurants competed for the coveted Cluck Cup, and this year’s winner was Murph’s Irondequoit Pub.

The award-winning chicken wings from Murph’s Irondequoit Pub, styled with the famous “Nirvana” sauce. (Murphy’s Irondequoit Pub Photo/Matt Murphy)

Murph’s recently relocated to in the Stutson Bridge Plaza on Pattonwood Drive after a long stint on Titus Avenue. They may have moved, but they took their beloved wings with them.

“We relocated just over four months ago and we love our new location!” said Murph’s manager and bartender Matt Murphy.

Other contenders included: Brickwood Grill, Dicky’s Corner Pub, Duff’s Famous Wings, Hot Shots Volleyball, O’Callaghan’s Irish Pub, Richmond’s, Temple Bar & Grille, The Angry Goat Pub, The Blossom Road Pub, Bathtub Billy’s Bar & Grill, The Firehouse Saloon, The Scotch House Pub, Whiskey River Pub & Grill, and Windjammers Bar & Grill.

While Murph’s won the top prize, there were other winners in different categories as well.

Hottest wings — Firehouse Saloon

Best Buffalo Sauce — The Angry Goat

Most Original Sauce — Whiskey River

Best Staff — Windjammers

While the victory is fresh on the mind, Murph’s is already looking forward to trying to repeat as champions in next years Cluck Crawl.

“We will definitely be in it,” Murphy said.

If Murph’s were to repeat as chicken wing champions, they’d be the first to do so in the competition’s eight year history, and only the second business to win the award twice.

Past winners:

2018: Whiskey River

2017: Wintonaire

2016: Park Bench Pub

2015: Angry Goat Pub

2014: Richmond’s

2013: Park Bench Pub

2012: Firehouse Saloon

Votes are tabulated by customers who purchase tickets for the Cluck Crawl. Judges get a “Wing Box” with eight chicken wings from 15 of the restaurants. After eating those, the judges take a bus to the remaining seven locations to try more wings. After all the stops have been made, votes are tallied, and a winner is determined.