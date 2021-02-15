City Blue Imaging back in business, rebuilding and reinventing by doing more for arts community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire broke out on Christmas Eve, and it destroyed City Blue Imaging.
“It was very disheartening to see the history of City Blue fall in such a tragic way,” said Vice President John Mealey. “Nonetheless, it was a building, not our people.”
Now the imaging and printing service is rebuilding for its 95th anniversary. They always strived to provide Rochester with quality services and product; even from their origins working in blueprints, to the digital world.
“We changed the name to ‘City Blue Imaging,’ then we added brochures, digital printing, and banners, as well as mural work,” said CEO and President Mark Cleary.
But instead of just thinking of the next step, a hollow and harrowing empty space on Scio Street. Charred remnants, exposed innards, are almost all that remains.
But City Blue Imaging, like a phoenix, rose up.
“It’s certainly quite a void, but it’s one that we’re working feverishly to replace” Mealey said.
They may be working in a temporary space now — set up in a temporary office on Scio Street, right next door to their original building at 84 Scio St. — at Quakers, the Religious Society of Friends.
But the big picture: to build a new foundation, and a new beginning, celebrating 95 years.
“We felt a special connection to try and invent ourselves a little bit, and have a bigger relationship with the arts community.” Cleary said, referencing the massive outpouring of support from the arts community following the fire.
The building after all, was covered in murals and public art, including one from Shawn Dunwoody. So much of the building is gone… But “love” still remains.
“When you drive by, you don’t see it, it kind of seems off,” Cleary said. “But then the one part of the wall that wasn’t taken away that says ‘love…’ It just has a little more of a special meaning now.”
A city no longer blue from the empty space, can look forward to a new business in its place. They’re currently working on renovating a new 2,000 square foot space.
More changes in 2021 will include:
- City Blue turns 95; CEO and President Mark Cleary celebrates 35 years in his role
- Through 2021, Cleary will slowly transition his daily responsibilities to Vice President John Mealey, who will oversee day-to-day operations.
- The company will renovate and move to their remaining 2,000 square-foot facility next door
- City Blue plans to collaborate with artist Shawn Dunwoody to create more mural art on Scio St.
space