City Blue Imaging back in business, rebuilding and reinventing by doing more for arts community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire broke out on Christmas Eve, and it destroyed City Blue Imaging.

“It was very disheartening to see the history of City Blue fall in such a tragic way,” said Vice President John Mealey. “Nonetheless, it was a building, not our people.”

Now the imaging and printing service is rebuilding for its 95th anniversary. They always strived to provide Rochester with quality services and product; even from their origins working in blueprints, to the digital world.

The very big and empty spot where @cityblueimaging ‘s iconic building once stood.



Scio St. seems hollowed and harrowing without it.



But this razed building will only rise up stronger. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/1cRGrKXmrF — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) February 15, 2021

“We changed the name to ‘City Blue Imaging,’ then we added brochures, digital printing, and banners, as well as mural work,” said CEO and President Mark Cleary.



But instead of just thinking of the next step, a hollow and harrowing empty space on Scio Street. Charred remnants, exposed innards, are almost all that remains.

Here’s a closeup look at some of the destruction left behind on the fire on Christmas last year. The charred brick and exposed innards of the building are still exposed. @cityblueimaging @News_8 pic.twitter.com/ID9nQSwJ0j — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) February 15, 2021

But City Blue Imaging, like a phoenix, rose up.

“It’s certainly quite a void, but it’s one that we’re working feverishly to replace” Mealey said.

They may be working in a temporary space now — set up in a temporary office on Scio Street, right next door to their original building at 84 Scio St. — at Quakers, the Religious Society of Friends.

In the meantime, this phoenix is rising from the ashes; the Quaker society right next door gave City Blue their space right after the fire.



Now, they’re working on building a new and better foundation. @CityRochesterNY @News_8 pic.twitter.com/2YbHMwWzFg — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) February 15, 2021

But the big picture: to build a new foundation, and a new beginning, celebrating 95 years.

“We felt a special connection to try and invent ourselves a little bit, and have a bigger relationship with the arts community.” Cleary said, referencing the massive outpouring of support from the arts community following the fire.

The building after all, was covered in murals and public art, including one from Shawn Dunwoody. So much of the building is gone… But “love” still remains.

Mark Clearly and John Mealey of @cityblueimaging pose by the remaining piece of @shawndunwoody ‘s mural. The fact that love remains… Poetic. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/dU4Q748Lr4 — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) February 15, 2021

“When you drive by, you don’t see it, it kind of seems off,” Cleary said. “But then the one part of the wall that wasn’t taken away that says ‘love…’ It just has a little more of a special meaning now.”

A city no longer blue from the empty space, can look forward to a new business in its place. They’re currently working on renovating a new 2,000 square foot space.

More changes in 2021 will include: