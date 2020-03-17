CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival announces all musical acts for 2020 event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival announced in a press release the remainder of the musical acts for this year’s event.

Previously, they released five headliners: Spyro Gyra, Garth Fagan Dance and Nile Rodgers & Chic, and Puss N Boots featuring Sasha Dorson, Norah Jones and Catherine Popper, and Wynonna & The Big Noise.

Today, they released this year’s free headlining performances, as well as an additional show at Eastman Theatre.

Free show headliners announced for 19th annual CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival: Taj Mahal, Kool and the Gang, the Allman Betts Band, and Tommy Emmanuel all added to the lineup. Plus Trombone Shorty to headline for first time at Eastman. Story coming soon. #ROC — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) March 17, 2020

Organizers also released a video from festival organizers Marc Iacona and John Nugent expressing their thoughts and concerns regarding the COVID-19 situation. The transcript was provided in a press release:

They still plan on starting on time, but are figuring out the situation as it develops.

The nine-day festival is scheduled at start Friday, June 19, and run until Saturday, June 27. The shows will take place over 21 venues, with nearly 350 shows, including over 100 free shows.

There are over 200 “Club Pass” shows. Club Passes are available as 3-day or 9-day passes.

Trombone Shorty, a regular performer at the festival, but he and his band are headlining for the first time.

Other big names who are “free headliners” include Taj Mahal, Kool and the Gang, The Allman Betts Band, and Tommy Emmanuel.

Jam sessions hosted by local guitarist and unofficial “ambassador” to the festival Bob Sneider, and local saxophonist and concert producer Karl Stabnau.

Club pass venues include:

The Auditorium at E. Broad and Chestnut Streets

Bethel Christian Fellowship (Made in the UK Series, at 131 East Ave)

Geva Theatre Wilson Stage presented by Montage Wealth Management, (75 Woodbury Blvd.)

Hatch Recital Hall, Eastman East Wing (433 E. Main St.)

Kilbourn Hall, Eastman School of Music (26 Gibbs St.)

Lutheran Church of the Reformation, Global Jazz Now Series, (111 N. Chestnut St.)

Max of Eastman Place (25 Gibbs St.)

Montage Music Hall (50 Chestnut Plaza)

Rochester Regional Health Big Tent (Main St. & Gibbs St.)

M&T Pavilion Squeezers Stage presented by DiMarco Group (Parcel 5, 285 E Main St.)

Temple Building Theater presented by the Democrat & Chronicle, (50 Liberty Pole Way)

The Wilder Room (120 East Ave.)

Free venues include