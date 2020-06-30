1  of  74
Canandaigua woman arrested for trespassing in kangaroo owner’s backyard

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Canandaigua city officials confirmed Tuesday that the woman and neighbor of Harlan Spollio and Tammy Sweet — who took video of their kangaroo Harper which was giving birth to a joey, Ryder — without their permission was arrested and charged.

According to City of Canandaigua officials, 27-year-old Monique Fratto was arrested on June 25 and charged with third degree criminal trespass. An order of protection against her was also issued.

According to Spollio, Fratto went onto the property after he had a conversation with her, saying that the kangaroo was healthy. Spollio also said that Fratto used the video to post on social media, stating that the kangaroo wasn’t in good health, among other falsehoods.

MORE | Canandaigua kangaroo owners: We have permits, we run an educational zoo, the animal is safe

That led to a flurry of social media speculation about the health of the kangaroo. Some posts even suggested that the ‘roo was on the lam.

Spollio and Sweet own 2 Barn Farm; a company that hosts drive through zoo opportunities. They say they are able to take the animals safely on the road for events or birthday parties. They work with camels, turtles, horses, llamas, bulls, and of course, kangaroos.

They have all the licenses and permits needed to keep a kangaroo, and the city approved the kangaroo to stay in their backyard — instead of their farm dozens of miles away — because the kangaroo was giving birth.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

