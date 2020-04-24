Breaking News
C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association hosting virtual 5k this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re looking to do something fun and to give back this weekend, C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association has taken their “5K & Fun Walk” online.

Well, you may be not be running or walking online, but with a simple donation and tagging C.U.R.E. on social media — or using #CUREVirtual5K — you can take part.

Holly Dutcher, executive director of C.U.R.E. is also encouraging participants to wear watching, or at the very least fun, outfits. Favorites will be shared on C.U.R.E.’s social media, and entered into a contest.

“The winner will be given a cookie from Shelly’s Sweet Shoppe,” Dutcher said.

Runners and walkers can pick their own routes, as long as its five kilometers, and it only takes a $20 donation per person, or $40 for a family.

“C.U.R.E. provides emotional, social, financial, and education assistance to families who has a child with cancer, or chronic blood disorder” Dutcher said.

Dutcher adds that while the shutdown has affected the way help, it has not changed the essence of it: practical support.

“We help with groceries, assistance with rent, the financial small thing that seem like they’re not a big deal, but those requests are still coming through,” she said.

Often when a child has cancer in a family, a two-income household often becomes a one-income household; one parent often stays at home to be with the child. Now, they need is even greater, now that more households are losing sources of income.

She also also says that “parent advocates” — who are employees of C.U.R.E — work with children and families in the hospitals. Those advocates also have children who have ha long-term cancer.

That level of empathy and experiential knowledge goes a long way, even if in-person visits are now happening through video chat.

There is one small silver lining: those advocates can now meet with more families and children.

“The amount of time that it takes them to commute between the hospitals and to differ rooms (has been reduced),” she said. “They’re connecting with more families and families who wouldn’t otherwise have made that connection.”

