Brockport diversity conference highlights college’s inclusive community

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — For nearly 20 years, the College at Brockport has hosted the “Diversity Conference.” Each year has a different theme, but all of them focus on acting with specific intent.

“This year it’s ‘Creating and Sustaining an Inclusive Community.'” said Dr. Cephas Archie, the college’s Chief Diversity Officer. “We’ve had 27 presenters today that are from local institutions that are coming in to do presentations, training, from CEO’s to politicians, and legislators over municipalities.

“That’s specifically looking at not only what we’re doing here at the college, but also what we’re doing in our communities,” Archie said. “We are aware that our future and success — when it comes to equity, diversity, and inclusion — are inextricably linked with the areas that surround where we are working and where we pull from our employees as well as for our students.”

Great way to start the day with Sankofa and a stellar Welcome Address by @denicefrohman! Our community is hearing important words and learning from many communities today 🤓#BPortDiversity pic.twitter.com/oFigwm5zDi — Kiera Duckworth (@kieraduckworth) October 17, 2019

The college has been working with area local high schools to build what the officials call a “cultivated pipeline.” The school is creating an environment which includes education and training for faculty to become more knowledgeable about people, and doing outreach and creating partnerships in the surrounding communities.

This targeted approach is reflected in the enrollment numbers. That diversity includes race, ethnicity, sexual identity, gender identification, and economic status.

Brockport enrollment by race and ethnicity

In 2014, the total number students in what the school calls the “underrepresented minorities” bracket — which the school lists as African Americans, Hispanics, Asians, American Indian and Alaskan Native, and Hawiian/Pacific Islander — was 17.9%. In 2018, that number went up to 22.6%. Students see the change, but some would like to see another:

“Honestly having more professors and faculty that look like me,” said Yisal Hernandez, Community Service Coordinator, Association of Latinx Students at Brockport. “I feel like the few that I do have … I consider them my family, because they’re just always there.”

‘Your voice matters’

Denice Frohman, a poet and activist, was the welcoming speaker at the conference. She comes from an unusual multi-cultural background; Puerto Rican and Jewish, and that background reflected in her message to the students.

“Your voice matters,” Frohman said. “This idea that us coming together isn’t enough, that what we have to contribute to space and to communities isn’t enough. I want students to feel empowered, and to fall in love with the power of their voice.”

Students came up and wrote one thing on a public board that they would like to change about diversity.

“Everything we do at the campus has to be intentional,” said Daniel Jimenez, brother of Phi Alpha and member of the Intergreek Council. “So it’s just genuinely trying to understand someone’s experience, everybody lives different lives, everybody’s had different traumas, and different experiences. So just to understand somebody and find that common ground.”

I’m covering the 2019 Diversity Conference at @Brockport. This wall is a place where students can write what they think will help create an inclusive community. One that stuck out to me? “Looking past physical appearance.” More on this @News_8and https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7. pic.twitter.com/iAunBsitoE — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) October 17, 2019

Going forward, Archie hopes that every SUNY school, and any institution follows their example of intent and action to educate and support all students, regardless of race and ethnicity, and encourages something simple.

“I think it takes a collaborative effort,” Archie said. “It can’t just be our faculty, it can’t just be our staff, it can’t just be our alumni. It takes a collaborative effort of each one of these stakeholders inputting our progressive efforts to say ‘what can we contribute, how can we help, what can we give back?'”

This year’s conference was the same day the college announced that its Department of Nursing received INSIGHT into Diversity’s 2019 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award. The keynote speaker is Francisco Cantu, who will be speaking about his new book, The Line Becomes A River.”