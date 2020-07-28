Brad Paisley releasing music video featuring ‘black or white, relax and have a beer’ friends Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “‘Cause we’re all in this together, To me, it’s all so clear, Drinkin’ oughta be a team effort, There is no ‘I’ in beer.”

Those are the opening lines of Brad Paisley’s “No ‘I’ In Beer,” the only song that he has released in 2020.

While the song was originally written in 2018, the song’s message of camaraderie and togetherness has rung especially true during the pandemic and shutdown, when people can’t be close together.

Paisley has spent the whole pandemic and shutdown working on this, even taking it upon himself to do all the video editing. After all, besides a couple “drive through concerts,” the country mega star has been at home.

“It’s definitely not been easy,” he said. “That’s a lot of stuff to put together.”

While Rochesterians know Paisley from his “Zoom bomb” with Benjamin Smith and Marcus Ellis after their “black or white, relax and have a beer message” went viral internationally, Paisley has been crashing Zoom calls for the entirity of the pandemic.

The calls include celebrity-filled hangouts, meeting a someone after they finished their last round of chemo healthy, to bar crawls, to hanging out with first responders.

He says that throughout these calls and this process, he has learned that there are more ways to connect with people than ever before. And this video has allowed him to relive it, and share it with other people.

“This whole video is a yearbook for me,” he said. “There are so many stories.”

Had a chance to talk to Ben and Marcus today… Ya know, the “black or white, relax and have a beer guys?”



They’re prominently featured in a new music video from @BradPaisley that’s dropping tomorrow. We’ll have their reaction – and their contining goals – on @News_8 tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/QWjC4AYlJv — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) July 28, 2020

The video and song run about four minutes, and in addition to Paisley’s Zoom calls, they feature many “beersketball challenges.” The video is scheduled to be released on his social media tomorrow morning.

News 8 will have more from Paisley, as well as Smith and Ellis, after the video is released.