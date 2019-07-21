‘Book brigade’ opens the new Henrietta Library

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — From here, to there, all along a half-mile line, in high heat and humidity, hundreds of people (according to an unofficial button count) gathered to connect a community and two libraries in the town of Henrietta. The event also commemorates and mirrors another Henrietta library event — forty years ago.

“When they opened this library, the community actually moved the books from the old library to the new library,” says Adrienne Pettinelli, Library Director. “It was just an across the street move. Back then we only had 40,000 books. Well now it’s a half mile, and 100,000 books.”

Instead of moving the tens of thousands of books, they’re moving one ceremonial book. It’s “Henrietta Heritage” by Eleanor Kalsback, with a GOPRO camera strapped to the cover, so people could say “hello.”

“It was great,” says Nancy Maxwell, Buyer of Non-Print at the library. “I think I was upside down, but oh well, I did it three times.”

“People don’t think of Henrietta as a close community, but we are,” said Rosanne Rosella, library employee and event organizer.

For Henrietta town supervisor Steve Schultz, the library was made to support the residents of the town.

“It’s built to support people from all different walks in life, and in different economic spectrums,” Schultz said.

“Libraries serve everybody,” Pettinelli says. “We’re where the community meets — I’m so proud to see that.”

The new library has many new amenities, including something the people desperately needed Sunday: Air conditioning.

Along with more community space, the library also has a children’s center, a teen center, and greater computer and WIFI access.

The new library will be open this Monday, July 22 at 9 a.m. More information, including daily hours of operation, can be found online.