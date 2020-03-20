Blues musician writes ‘birthday verse’ for anyone celebrating their day during the crisis

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Birthdays are never a good time to feel the blues, but during times like these, it seems impossible not to have a pall cast over any birthday.

No parties, and probably no in-person presents — sounds like a B-day bummer.

Trying to solve those birthday blues is Rochester musician Hanna PK. She’s a blues musician by trade, and came to Rochester from South Korea in 2017. A blues pianist, guitarist, singer, and songwriter, Hanna is a local favorite. She’s even shared the stage with some blues legends like Joe Beard. But she’s in for tough times, like many other musicians.

“I am doing as well as I can, trying to stay positive that out of this chaos,” she said in an email. “We will come out stronger with lots of lessons learned.”

She says fans buying her CD online have helped, but she’s truly concerned about the big picture, and how people can act to improve our own healthcare system, the belief in science, and care for each other.

“Hopefully with the lessons learned, we’ll know what we should do for our future and for our lives together, and furthermore use the wisdom we learn from this to our decision making process,” she said.

Through this crisis, it’s family that inspired her to write this new birthday verse, and share it with the world, and anyone who might have a birthday during these tough times.

“My granddad’s birthday is this month,” she said. “He lives in New Jersey. He is currently going through cancer, but is not doing an aggressive treatment. Instead, he wanted to go to South Korea to visit. I was going to go with him, but of course we had to cancel the trip. Then it made me think of everyone who is having a birthday, yet cannot be with their loved ones and I wanted to sing for all of them.”