1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Blues musician writes ‘birthday verse’ for anyone celebrating their day during the crisis

Digital Exclusives

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Birthdays are never a good time to feel the blues, but during times like these, it seems impossible not to have a pall cast over any birthday.

No parties, and probably no in-person presents — sounds like a B-day bummer.

Trying to solve those birthday blues is Rochester musician Hanna PK. She’s a blues musician by trade, and came to Rochester from South Korea in 2017. A blues pianist, guitarist, singer, and songwriter, Hanna is a local favorite. She’s even shared the stage with some blues legends like Joe Beard. But she’s in for tough times, like many other musicians.

“I am doing as well as I can, trying to stay positive that out of this chaos,” she said in an email. “We will come out stronger with lots of lessons learned.”

She says fans buying her CD online have helped, but she’s truly concerned about the big picture, and how people can act to improve our own healthcare system, the belief in science, and care for each other.

“Hopefully with the lessons learned, we’ll know what we should do for our future and for our lives together, and furthermore use the wisdom we learn from this to our decision making process,” she said.

Through this crisis, it’s family that inspired her to write this new birthday verse, and share it with the world, and anyone who might have a birthday during these tough times.

“My granddad’s birthday is this month,” she said. “He lives in New Jersey. He is currently going through cancer, but is not doing an aggressive treatment. Instead, he wanted to go to South Korea to visit. I was going to go with him, but of course we had to cancel the trip. Then it made me think of everyone who is having a birthday, yet cannot be with their loved ones and I wanted to sing for all of them.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss