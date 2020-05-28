Black Button Distilling releasing lilac gin May 29th

1  of  74
ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Spring and lilacs in Rochester are synonomous. For the past five year, local distillery Black Button Distilling has been on that wagon, selling their Lilac Gin, starting May 29.

It will be sold as limited edition, and only about 3,500 bottles will be available. While the drink was supposed to be made in time or the Lilac Festival, that jump on production in production helped Black Button in their other venture.

“Most folks don’t realize, but we were able to make hand sanitizer so quickly when the shortage hit because we had just finished making all the ethanol for this year’s Lilac Gin,” said Jason Barrett, Black Button Distilling President and Master Distiller in a statement to the media.

That jumpstart allowed them to start producing 70,000 bottles of hand sanitizer a week.

The company say that the gin — which alone accounts for 15% of the company’s output — “it’s also a nod to the flour mills of old, which gave rise to the local distilling industry. Crafting a gin with flower petals is a unique and painstaking process that results in a soft subtle flavor and a smooth, easy to drink gin.”

The gin is available starting at $20 for a 375ml bottle.

