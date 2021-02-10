Black Button Distilling bottles their 2-millionth bottle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester distillery and community mainstay Black Button Distilling celebrated their two millionth bottle Tuesday.

The special bottle of Single Barrel Bourbon was manually filled by their master distiller Jeff Fairbrother. In keeping with their tradition of giving back, the bottle will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the American Heart Association.

“I do not know what we would have done without all the local support. I literally sold my house and all my possessions that had any value to start this business. And even that wasn’t enough, so we turned to a crowdfunding campaign that was largely supported by the Rochester community,” said Jason Barrett, President and Founder of Black Button Distilling in a statement. “Once we were in a position to give back, we did and haven’t stopped since.”

The company does this by supporting local farms and farmers; over 90% of ingredients are grown or produced in New York State. They also led the charge in converting their business into producing hand sanitizer early on in the pandemic.