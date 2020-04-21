Bernunzio Uptown Music still in business, offering 48 hours to test out a new instrument

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Since they opened their storefront on East Avenue in the city of Rochester, Bernunzio Uptown Music has always gone out of their way to provide the best service they can. That certainly still remains true, as they are offering four new services to help their customers.

“We’re holding up OK,” said Julie Bernunzio, co-owner of the store. “But it’s been challenging. We have to reinvent the way we do things… Internet sales have been really strong.”

Bernunzio has always maintained a strong online store, chock full of new, used, and even vintage stringed instruments, ranging from standard acoustic guitars to mandocellos.

The stringed instrument shop has introduced a number of promotions to help provide their service to their customers safely, not to mention a 30% off sale on ukuleles.

Free domestic shipping on orders over $100, local delivery from an employee, curbside pickup, and the 48 hour approval period for local customers.

After all, it’s hard to know that a guitar or anything other string instrument is right if you haven’t played it. The store is allowing customers 48 hours to test the instrument to see if it’s been right for you.

“I can talk about it all day, but it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the right thing for you,” said employee Sam Snyder. “If it sounded like something you like, you get to take it home, and make sure it was what we said it was for you.”

Snyder says that’s always been their unofficial policy, but now that people can’t try out their instruments in the showroom, this

A lot of people have more time for hobbies these days, and Snyder has seen a couple new trends recently.

“The one that definitely is changed are project guitar sales,” Snyder said. Those are instruments that come into the store that have some issue — like that’s missing a fingerboard — that the store hasn’t fixed yet. More people are buying instruments like that, as well as the things to fix them.

“We sell a lot of parts,” Snyder said. “Like bridges, knobs…. A lot of those things are going, because people are working on their guitars.”

And while they are doing well with online sales, they can’t wait to come back to full staffing and open back up their showroom. In the meantime, they’re still holding clinics, though this time as the virtual variety: