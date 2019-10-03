Camp Good Days: Rochester Music Hall of Famer Bat McGrath was ‘special angel’

MENDON, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester music icon Bat McGrath passed away on Tuesday.

“I’ve met a lot of people in my 40 years of doing this,” Gary Mervis, founder of Camp Good Days and Special Times. said. “And there are a few special angels. And Bat McGrath was a special angel both to me and to Camp Good Days.”

Gary Mervis and Camp Good Days were trying to organize a concert featuring some of Monroe County’s county’s greatest entertainer contributors to say thank you. But before the event, the camp experienced multiple days of flooding. Not only was the event in jeopardy, the camp was as well. It could have been the first summer without a camp. Bat was one of those musicians.

Before the event, McGrath came up on his own from his home in Nashville to check out the camp… Only to find no one there. So he decided to write a song for the camp, never having met any of the campers or Mervis in person. But Mervis sefl-describes as “computer illerate.” So McGrath made the extra effort.

“So a few days later, I get a CD in the mail,” Mervis said. “He actually rented a studio in Nashville to put it together. I fell in love with the song.”

Eventually, it became this video.

“As I watched that video, I started crying, because unbeknowst to me, he took some black and white photos of myself and my daughter Teddi,” Mervis said.

You can watch the full video here:

This song and video have been used hundreds of times for inspiration, recruitment, and camaraderie. McGrath even came up to perform at that camp, with that song, to a group of international campers. Now, Mervis wants to give back in a small way.

“I decided that next summer at camp, we’re going to redo some of our music shed, and we’re going to dedicate it to Bat McGrath, so he’ll always have a little place at camp,” Mervis said.