BAR!90 to open this weekend; new bar to fueled by ‘nostalgia’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — BAR!90 is set to open this Saturday at 5pm, despite the cancellation of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The bar is themed with a wide range of 90s-inspired art, decor, and food and drink selections. Normal hours will be Tuesday-Saturday, 5pm-2am. The bar is located in the same building as “ONE,” the club at 1 Ryan Alley.

The bar at the soon-to-be-open BAR!90! This 90s-fueled nostalgia fest at One Ryan Alley (same place as the night club ONE) will be open this Saturday. @News_8 #NotCoronavirusNews pic.twitter.com/8nM3OdnQeu — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) March 13, 2020

Pining for the good ol’ days?

“I’m not watching the new stuff that’s coming out,” owner of BAR!90 Billy Slocum said. “I’m watching the stuff I was watching when I was nine or 10 years old.”

That’s the feeling owner of Club ONE and BAR!90 is going for.

“It’s just better this way,” Slocum said.

The bar is covered in 90’s art, and everything is 90s-themed or is a reference.

All of the artwork was done by man simply named “Steve”…



Or as the staff calls him, Stevie Drips, because this work – which took 3 months to complete – dripped a little on the floor. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/jVV4ictCoI — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) March 13, 2020

“The names, the looks, the colors,” he said. “Just the vibrancy.”

One piece of decor Slocum is very proud of is the Super Soaker wall.

The owner – Billy Slocum – is particularly proud of his original Super Soaker wall.



All of them are original, and he had to buy them on eBay. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/4k0hz08P59 — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) March 13, 2020

“Instead of buying new ones, we went on eBay and bought old ones,” Slocum sad. “They weren’t cheap, but they give you the effect of: ‘Wow, those are 30 years old.'”

All of the original and commissioned art was done by an artist they call “Stevie Drips.”

“Because I’ve spent the last three days scraping paint off the floor,” he said.

The man they call “Drips” was actually so in tune with the painting that Slocum delayed opening, just so he could finish.

Along with that feeling of nostalgia, the bar will serve-candy inspired drinks, along with a “basic but delicious” menu. Slocum in particular pointed out that they have the same nachos you would get at the ballpark.

The food and drink menus have “basic but great” items, all fueled by the #90sNostalgia. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/AcPTEVbpvf — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) March 13, 2020

“We even have a Slushie machine,” Slocum said.

There are also classic games at the bar, and the backsplash of the bar is a projection screen, perfect for a nostalgic viewing night out.

Sometimes in the future, they plan on hosting a “Booze Clues” night, where bargoers can get a prize if they find all of the 90s references in the bar.