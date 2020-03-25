An area jogger finds a lost tropical bird in Webster; local fire department responds

Breaking News
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s the news we never thought we needed. A local runner, cross country coach, and amateur birder happens to find a parrot — what he thinks is a Quaker — this morning.

“I don’t have it totally nailed down yet,” said Matt Matkosky, a coach for North Rose-Wolcott High School.

He was out on a three-mile run at North Ponds Park in Webster. He deviated from his plotted course to practice good social distancing, and found himself going to North Ave.

“All of a sudden, I hear flapping,” he said. “I heard chirping, I thought ‘that is not a local wild animal, that is definitely a parrot.”

Provided by Webster Public:

“Sure enough, I look up, and there’s this parrot flying overhead,” he said.

As a bird owner himself, he immediately thought that someone’s pet had gotten loose.

“I’ve lost birds like that before,” he said. “If that was my bird, I would be devastated.”

He stood outside near the bird for an hour and a half, watching the bird shiver. He says that birds will fly if they can, but figured the bird was too cold and scared. Armed with a animal crate and broom delivered from his wife, they called the Webster Volunteer Fire Department.

“The whole ordeal was three to three and half hours for us,” he says.

Provided by Doug Widner:

Webster Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Rob Boutillier says the call came in at 10:30am. The department wrangled a couple chiefs who were just doing some paperwork. They came with the cherry picker, and gently extricated the parrot.

“We’re known for cats and trees, and CPR on animals,” Boutillier said when asked if the fire department was trained on ornithological rescue operations. “Because we haven’t seen any guidance from the county on how to handle pets and COVID-19, we wore leather gloves and eye protection.”

Matkosky still has and is caring for the bird. He urges anyone with information to call at 607-642-7783. He also says that to claim the bird, he needs photos and the serial number on the “wrist” band the bird is wearing.

