A young artist grows as he draws on the walls of his parents’ restaurant

Carson Hogan has already filled a corner of the restaurant since he started a few days ago

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s an ever-continuing headache for parents: Kids drawing on the wall. But Abby and Josh Hogan at Hogan’s Eatery in Sodus have let their son Carson go wild.

Here’s another of the Hogan’s, this time with a sweet panorama! pic.twitter.com/gtojoXoq9u — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 27, 2019

In only three days, he has covered a quarter of the wall in drawings, ranging from the biographical, to the funny, and even flexing his marketing skills. It’s a moving meditation for Carson, and his parents have seen a change in him as well.

I don’t know about y’all, but it sort of looks like Carson here drawing on the walls of #HogansEatery in Sodus looks like Michelangelo and the Sistine Chapel. More on @News_8 and https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7 soon! pic.twitter.com/AcwjIZe2Xu — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 27, 2019

“It just gets me in a comfortable mood,” Carson said. “I start drawing, and once I started drawing, I just got the hang of the it.”

The Hogans said they knew their son was an artist when he was just four years old, always noticing that he needed to have things lined up a certain way (Carson even admits that his favorite job in the restaurant is cleaning), and he loved to draw.

Never have I been so proud of this boy! He stuck with his dream and today he was interviewed by Channel 8! They were… Posted by Abby Hogan on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

“Confidence. He always hasn’t had a lot of confidence. Not a lot of kids sit home and draw,” Abby says, as Josh nods along. “He goes to school, his friends see it, his teachers say stuff, people around town. The biggest thing is confidence, and that’s huge as parents. You want your kid to have all the confidence in the world, and I hope he never loses it.”

“It kind of warms my heart,” Carson said. “And I’m like, ‘wow, I’m famous.'”

There’s still a lot of wall space left in Hogan’s Eatery, but since they’re textured, Carson might be running out of space.

“But maybe we’ll hang some canvases up,” Josh said.

Everyone who comes in to the restaurant loves Carson’s drawing, even saying people who never him, say they’re proud.

“It’s like cloud nine,” Abby said. “Thank you to the community. Everyone has been amazing.”

“It’s been great so far,” Josh said. He’s a first time business owner, and restaurant opened in early September.

“We’ll do our best, and make Sodus proud.” Abby said.