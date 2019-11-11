A cat named Paul Newman went missing for 30 days; and was found 30 miles away

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On a cozy street in East Rochester, lives a cat named Paul Newman, and a puppy named Maisie. Jake Gross and Marissa Vincenzi got Newman the cat in early 2018.

“He was the only cat at the shelter that snuggled right up on our laps when we were visiting everyone, and gave us kisses,” Vincenzi said.

Newman has been a great addition to the family.

“He’s playful when he wants to be, snuggly when he wants to be,” Gross said.

“Very talkative,” Vincenzi added.

But on September 29th, he escaped.

“I was letting Maisie out to go the bathroom,” Gross said. “I got outside and I turned around and all of a sudden there he was, sitting outside on the stoop looking like he belonged there. What commenced was a goose chase, of cats.”

Newman jumped over fences, and Gross kept up with him untl he lost him after going by three or four houses.

“We were just so worried that he was going to be scared and cold,” Gross said.

“We got so used to him jumping all over stuff he wasn’t supposed to jump on, he greets us at the door,” Gross said. “We mostly missed snuggling with him.”

They searched for weeks, and posted on forums online, including Lollypop Spotters, but after a month, just when the search became too taxing … on National Cat Day, of all days, they got a call.

“It was a young girl in Brockport. I asked her to send me a picture,” Vincenzi said.

“It was 100% organic, whole grain Newman,” Gross joked.

He had been hanging out at a house at the College at Brockport for five days.

“The little escape artist,” Gross quipped.

“He was sitting on the couch between two of the boys, that were living in the house,” Vincenzi said.

“Not only did we find him 25 miles away, he was just going about his business like it was our house in Brockport,” Gross said.

On the ride back, he was tired, and a little more trim. Gross and Vincenzi have no idea how Newman made it almost 30 miles away, but:

“I’m a proud papa right now,” Gross said, beaming. “We like to think he joined up with a little cat gang, and trolled across the county, hunting mice, attacking birds with his bros.”

Now that “Mr. Dude” is finally back home, he’s a little more sleepy than usual, but he’s mostly getting along with their new puppy, Maisie.

“House arrest for life,” Vincenzi said.

Gross says that they’re searching for a feline ankle bracelet, but Vincenzi has a message for anyone who has lost their pet.

“I never gave up hope,” Vincenzi said.