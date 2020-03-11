1-on-1 with Peter Cheney: Phelps funeral home director wins ‘Master Distiller’ on Discovery

PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) — Peter Cheney, the funeral director at Cheney Funeral Home in Phelps, got a chance to flex his other passion — distilling — on the Discovery Channel’s show “Master Distiller.”

On the episode that aired Tuesday night, which focused on making whiskey, he was declared the winner by a panel of three judges.

I had a chance to catch up with Peter Cheney. This Phelps man – and funeral director at Cheney Funeral Home in Phelps – just won “Master Distiller,” a show on @Discovery .



He was on the only competitor from New York state on the show. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/obrgMooaKP — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) March 11, 2020

Cheney, or “The Undertaker,” as nicknamed on the show, has owned his funeral home for 25 years. Through good times and bad, he’s continued distilling for 23 years.

Both ventures have their own rewards for him.

Cheney says he is looking to solidify his distilling passion into a formal business under the name “Smokin’ Tails.” He is currently awaiting for the final responses from his license and permit paperwork.

Here’s his 1-on-1:

Are you originally from Phelps?

So I grew up in Clifton Springs, which is right down the street. We go to school together. So yeah, basically I’m from Phelps.

If someone from Rochester or anywhere else is reading this, and they’ve never been to Phelps, how would you describe it?

Our community is, it’s very small, tight knit, you know, everybody knows everybody. Just a great place in the Finger Lakes.

How’d you find your way in into the funeral home business?

So when I was a young kid, my grandfather died and, I was sitting in a church for his funeral mass, and I heard the 23rd Psalm.

At 11 years old I told my parents I was going to be a funeral director.

So, not exactly what every parent wants to hear.

I was just about to ask how they took it!

Not so great to be honest with you. You know, but in the long run they understood, and were very supportive. So it’s all been really good.

So it’s been a long time since then. But what about that moment was so powerful to you that you knew that you wanted to do this?

Having a grandparent die was really one of my first experiences in death. And just the curiosity of it.

And like I said, there, there was just that one statement in the 23rd Psalm: “I walk through the Valley of the shadow of death? I fear no evil…”

Something just hit me at 11 years old. That was my focus, literally my entire… Teenage years going in… And [asking] what am I going to go to college for?

I took a different route; sold cars did a few different things, and finally said, now it’s time went to [funerary] school.

How long have you been operating the business?

I’ve owned the funeral home here in Phelps for 25 years in fact. This is my 25th year.

And has the experience lived up to the expectation or the idea like that the moment you had when you heard that psalm?

Yeah, absolutely. It’s all about taking care of people. I love our community… When people having probably one of the worst moments in their life, I’m there to try to help them get through it. I’m not going to solve that problem.

But I try to help walk them through that, and try to ease their grief and make it something that’s always gonna be a positive memory. Not something that they always look back on as a horrible [moment]… But good… That they took care of their loved one the way that they should have and the way that their loved one was respected. That’s our goal. That’s what we tried to do. And we, we do it.

We love what we do. You know, I mean, I know it sounds weird, but we love taking care of people at that time cause we know we can help them transition.

That must be a really important thing too, in a small community as well.

When you all know each other, it is very, very important.

So you mentioned you had a different path for a little bit. When did you learn to distill?

I learned to distill… I taught myself back when I first owned the funeral home, I wasn’t super busy. In fact, I did one funeral in my first year. So I had a lot of idle time, and I needed to be busy. I got to be busy doing something.

And so a friend of mine said, “Hey, I want to make some wine. Can you help me?” I helped them make wine, which led to, you know, just him telling me stories. We got talking about people turning wine into grappa. So when I was off and running.

So I’ve bet I’ve been distilling for probably just a little over, I would say about 23 years.

You said a big part of being the director for a funeral home and owning funeral homes is care of people. What do you find rewarding about the distilling process and being a distiller?

I love trying different things. You could walk into any liquor store and there’s a hundred kinds of moonshine in there. So as I did on the show, I want to do something different, you know, so I found a grain that a lot of people aren’t using.

The fella that I get all my grains from [gave me some] triticale, and he explained what it was. And so I tried it and I love it.

It’s fun to let people try stuff. Most people think of moonshine when you drink it, you know, it’s terrible. It tastes like kerosene. Well, that’s not what we want. We want people to drink it and say, wow, that’s smooth. That’s really good. Great flavor. So that’s our aim.

Talk to me about being on the show. What was that like?

So what happened… I belong to a moonshiners group on Facebook. It’s private. Somebody posted, the Master distiller, which I’ve seen, I’ve watched a show since it started. And so I applied on a Saturday, and I think they loved the story of an undertaker making moonshine in his hearse garage. So they called me Monday.

I did an interview with them and it was about three weeks later they called me and said, “Hey, we’d like you in Gatlinburg.” So I ended up going down there.

It was just an amazing experience. I mean, I met just honestly some of the nicest people that I’ve met in my life. They are all just kind, caring. We’re all there for the same reason, you know, they’re just awesome people. Discovery’s been phenomenal. The judges Mark, Tim, and Digger are just, they’re awesome guys. I mean, they’re no different on TV when the cameras are on or when it’s not rolling. They’re just good, humble, good men.

What was the taping process like? Was it something that happened over three weeks? One day?

I was there for a week. Some days we filmed for 10 hours a day. I had one day off, so I was able to kind of get out a little bit, to check the Gatlinburg area out. But for the most part, we filmed, and to be honest with you, I didn’t even really get a chance to go in the distillery itself and look around. I mean that’s how we were. We were, you know, filming and busy the whole time.

How long did you have to sit on the fact that you won?

So I was down there December 7th for a week and so I came back home. It was just under a week. I think I came home the 13th of December. It’s been pretty tough. So I wasn’t been able to tell anybody. Of course all my friends are like, you won, you won. I’m like, listen man, I don’t want anybody to be disappointed. So it’s been tough. It’s been tough.

So the premiere was the last night and now everyone knows, how does it feel that it’s out in the open?

Yeah, it’s pretty overwhelming to be honest with you. It’s, it’s exciting, but it’s also overwhelming. I mean, I can literally say that I have been contacted from across the country. Like this isn’t just about Phelps; to me it was really, I was representing New York state. I felt like I represented New York state, and our grains, and what we have here, our fruits and what we have to offer. We live in a, a Mecca for distilling.

I literally have been contacted from people across the country, and that’s pretty humbling and overwhelming. So it’s great.

I want to say I love my little village. I want to say I love the Finger Lakes, and I want to say it love New York, but I love this country because think about it, I’ve been contacted by people all across the country. So that just tells me that moonshine is that [at] the heart of our heritage, and it’s still is.

Let’s move on to the Big Three. We talked about this a little bit — about how this is being a really small community — but what do you think was special, especially about the Clifton Springs/Phelps area that allowed you to be successful and allowed you to grow? What was something that’s special here that I want you to be successful?

I just love this place. People are so awesome. They support everything that you do. When somebody in this village does something, they’re there to support them. If somebody in this village gets hurt, or need something, these villages — both Phelps and Clifton Springs — are there to support them. And I mean in masses; everybody jumps on board. So it’s the best place to live. It really is.

I suspect I know the answer to this one, but if you could accomplish one thing in your career and be happy knowing that you accomplish it, you could take off your coat, call it a day, what would that one thing be?

I have to be honest, I’ve already accomplished it. I’ve owned a funeral home, and all the families that I take care of, I believe, understand that I’m here for them. You know, this isn’t just a job. This is my life.

I really am pretty proud of myself to say that, I’ve accomplished what I wanted to. And that was to be as, when I say successful funeral director, one that families trust no matter what.

It’s a really tough thing for anyone to go to their parents and say, Hey, I’m doing something different than what you’d expected. So what advice would you pass along to anyone who finds themselves in that position?

So my advice would be to anyone, no matter what it is, follow your heart. That’s the main thing. Let your heart lead you. Um, don’t ever be afraid to take risks. The rewards will always far outweigh the risks. So you can’t be successful unless you take risks.

I did one funeral here my first year. Now we do almost a hundred. So there was a lot of risk there. Follow your heart. And if you put your heart and soul and believe in what you’re doing and you’ll be successful.

