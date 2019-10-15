Different take on “Cinderella” hits stage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — OFC Creations will present “Bibbidi Bobbidi Cinderella” on stage at Rochester’s Lyric Theatre October 19 and 20.

Director and Producer Eric Johnson and actress Mandi Gurell, who plays Cinderella, discussed the unique take on a classic tale Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s written by actually a local Rochester native author,” noted Johnson. “The script is actually now told form the point of view of the Fairy Godmother. So it’s the normal ‘Cinderella’ story, except for now the Fairy Godmother gets her hands on the book, and she kinda does some rewrites to the classic story.”

In this story, Cinderella is not the center of attention. “An interesting thing about this version is that Cinderella is the secondary character,” explained Gurell. “She’s used more as the storytelling tool, whereas the Fairy Godmother is the character who interacts with the audience and is basically learning the original story from the Grimm tale, not the Disney version.”

Gurell had the added challenge of playing Cinderella’s stepmother and father. “There’s a lot of velcro costumes and quick thinking with vocal changes and stuff. But basically I’ll say one line on stage as Cinderella, trail off behind a changing screen and come back in as her father about two lines later.”

Johnson added, “It’s very fast. It’s very funny. But it’s aimed for the whole family. So while it is adult actors performing in it, it is geared for the youngest kids to come and experience a show because it’s only an hour long. And so it’s perfect for kids of all ages.”

After the performances, families can meet the cast, buy books, get autographs, and take photos.

There will be additional performances on the road. “In years past we’ve done things like ‘Charlotte’s Web,’ ‘Rumpelstiltskin,’ and we take these shows – this year with ‘Bibbidy Bobbidi Cinderella’ – and we go school to school,” said Johnson. “So elementary school teachers can book us to come in and present the show to their class or actually their full school too.”

To learn more about these opportunities or to get tickets for “Bibbidi Bobbidi Cinderella,” call (585) 667-0954 or visit the OFC Creations website.