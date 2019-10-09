Dick’s Sporting Goods scrapping guns

Dick’s Sporting Goods has destroyed more than $5 million worth of assault rifles, according to CEO Ed Stack, who made the announcement.

The company turned the weapons into scrap metal.

The moves comes after Dick’s made the decision last year to stop carrying the rifles.

Dick’s also said it would stop selling high capacity magazines and raised its gun purchasing age from 18 to 21.

According to Stack, the changes cost the company nearly a quarter billion dollars in sales.

Other stores are grappling with gun sales following mass shootings across the country.

Walmart announced last month that it would reduce its gun and ammunition sales.

The super store also asked customers to stop carrying weapons openly in its stores, even in open carry states.

Dick’s also has sold eight Field & Stream locations, including a Rochester location, to Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, a Utah-based sporting goods retailer.