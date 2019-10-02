DICK’s sells Henrietta Field & Stream store

The Field & Stream is seen just after opening on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Cranberry Township, Pa. Dick’s Sporting Goods, owner of Field & Stream stores, made an announcement Wednesday, two weeks after the school massacre in Parkland, Fla., that they will immediately end sales of assault-style rifles and high capacity magazines at all of its stores and ban the sale of all guns to anyone under 21 years old. Dick’s, a major gun retailer, had cut off sales of assault-style weapons at Dick’s stores following the Sandy Hook school shooting.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — DICK’s Sporting Goods has sold eight Field & Stream locations, including a Rochester location, to Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, a Utah-based sporting goods retailer.

The Field & Stream stores included in the sale will be converted into Sportsman’s Warehouse locations.

Another New York store located outside Elmira is also part of the sale.

“We are very pleased to announce this opportunistic expansion of our current 95 store base through the acquisition of these 8 Field & Stream locations,” said Sportsman’s Holdings Chief Executive Officer Jon Barker. “We look forward to serving these communities with our continued strong commitment to provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.”

The total sale price is listed at $28 million, according to a press release from Sportsman’s Warehouse. The transaction is expected to close on October 11.