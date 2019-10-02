DICK’s sells Henrietta Field & Stream store

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — DICK’s Sporting Goods has sold eight Field & Stream locations, including a Rochester location, to Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, a Utah-based sporting goods retailer.
The Field & Stream stores included in the sale will be converted into Sportsman’s Warehouse locations.
Another New York store located outside Elmira is also part of the sale.
“We are very pleased to announce this opportunistic expansion of our current 95 store base through the acquisition of these 8 Field & Stream locations,” said Sportsman’s Holdings Chief Executive Officer Jon Barker. “We look forward to serving these communities with our continued strong commitment to provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.”
The total sale price is listed at $28 million, according to a press release from Sportsman’s Warehouse. The transaction is expected to close on October 11.