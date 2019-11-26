DiBella’s Subs alerts customers of 2018 security breach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The FBI and U.S. Secret Service say a cyber crime group stole credit card information from DiBella’s Sub shops.

A DiBella’s statement says the FBI told them about the incident in August of 2018. Investigators blame the sophisticated cyber-crime syndicate called FIN7.

The company says it has no way of knowing whose cards were compromised, but it may have happened between March and December of 2018. They say the hacked information may have included individual names, payment card numbers, expiration dates, and CVV numbers.

DiBella’s says since the incident they have continued to improve security and upgrade their systems in order to prevent the incident from happening again.

Although there have been no customer complaints about the incident, DiBella’s urges customers who used a credit or debit card at the store in the given time frame to review their bank statements just in case.

Anyone with additional questions can call (866) 807-7469.