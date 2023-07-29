ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Saturday, models took to the runway at a fashion show in Webster for a good cause.

Miss Julie’s School of Beauty held its annual Diamonds in the Rough Fashion Show to raise funds in support of survivors and those at risk of human trafficking on Saturday, with proceeds going to the nonprofit cosmetology school.

The audience gained awareness of how the community can come together and help stop the growing human trafficking problem locally while enjoying the fashions in the show, which included 60 models and ten designers. The event also featured a silent auction, live performances, vendors, food, a 360 photo booth, and more.

With a background in social work, director, and founder of Miss Julie’s, Julie Chapus says she has worked hard for seven years on her one-of-a-kind beauty school.

“When I really got into the cosmetology field, and using my social work background, I began to realize how prevalent human trafficking actually is in Rochester, New York,” says Julie.

After seeing victims not able to move forward due to various reasons, including drug and prostitution records, Julie says she knew they needed a path forward. Julie says she realized that the cosmetology field could bring people out of poverty, and has the potential to be a life-long lucrative career.

“Once you are issued that license— you are home free,” says Julie, “No background checks ever happen again because if you’re licensed to do hair, nobody is going to question the state.”

Julie says her organization aims to use a two-step approach. First, she says they train and educate stylists to recognize red flags and identify a victim of human trafficking if they come into the salon. Next, Miss Julie’s is building a school for survivors, which proceeds from the fashion show will benefit.

The school for survivors will need $800,000 to open its doors in the Sibley Building. Earlier this month, Senator Jeremy Cooney announced $125,000 in funding for Miss Julie’s School of Beauty.

Julie says, “There’s no school like this in the nation, not at all, the closest school that we could even compare, even just a little bit, is in Cambodia.”

For more information, or to donate, visit Miss Julie’s School of Beauty’s website.