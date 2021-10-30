DHS: Fully vaccinated foreign travelers can cross US borders starting November 8

Signs hang on the entrance way to Canada via the Rainbow Bridge on March 18, 2020, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. (AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After it was previously announced that foreign travelers would soon be able to cross United States borders, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has provided a date.

Travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can enter the U.S. with proper documentation starting November 8. This includes land ports of entry and ferry terminals.

At the border, non-citizen travelers will need to provide proof of vaccination and a reason for why they’re entering the U.S.

“We are pleased to take another step toward easing travel restrictions at our borders in a manner that strengthens our economy and protects the health and safety of the American public,” said DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “We continue working closely with our international partners to sustainably implement new rules for resuming travel.”

Travel restrictions at U.S. borders were first implemented in March of last year. Rep. Brian Higgins has been a strong proponent ending those closures.

“A robust cross-border exchange between the United States and Canada is fundamental to our binational relationship and mutually beneficial to our nations’ citizens, businesses and economies,” he said earlier this month. “Strong vaccination rates in Canada made the continued border shutdown absurd and unjustifiable.”

But Higgins said more information is needed. On Saturday morning, the Congressman, who serves as co-chair of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group and the Northern Border Caucus, released a new statement.

“There has been a slow, painful drip of information detailing the reopening of the Northern Border rather than clear and concise directives the public needs and deserves,” Higgins said. “This is contributing to frustration and confusion. Initial details are welcome and with just a week to go, explicit information is needed to allow people to comfortably and confidently cross the border.”

It’s not clear what time the border will open on November 8, and that’s one of the details Higgins wants more information on. He hopes that there will not be other requirements, such as testing or pre-registration.