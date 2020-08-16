DHEC announces 537 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Sunday 537 new confirmed cases and 16 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 9 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 105,466, probable cases to 1,031, confirmed deaths to 2,165, and 104 probable deaths.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics to make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 114 mobile testing events scheduled through October 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

As of yesterday, a total of 929,805 tests have been conducted in the state.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Saturday statewide was 4,886 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.0 percent.