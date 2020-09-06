DHEC: 918 new cases of COVID-19 in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced their latest COVID-19 numbers on Saturday.

SCDHEC announced 918 new confirmed cases and 16 new probable cases of the coronavirus, as well as an additional 32 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 122,313 along with 1,976 probable cases, 2, 738 confirmed deaths, and 139 probable deaths.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Friday statewide was 7,249 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 12.7 percent.

Currently, there are 241 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 256 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.