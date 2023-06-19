ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— A man is detained after a deadly shooting on Harding Road in Charlotte Monday afternoon, Rochester Police said.

Rochester Police were called to the scene around 12:15 p.m. Initial reports indicate that this incident began as an argument, which escalated into a shooting, according to investigators.

Police said the victim, an adult male, was shot at least once and pronounced dead on scene.

A News 8 reporter is on the scene.

UPDATE: Police have determined this was a homicide. One man is dead while another has been detained for questioning. Initial calls point to this beginning as an argument that escalated into a shooting. No word on the victims identity or any weapon recovered yet. #ROC pic.twitter.com/AlIt9xFQTL — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) June 19, 2023

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

