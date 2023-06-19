ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— A man is detained after a deadly shooting on Harding Road in Charlotte Monday afternoon, Rochester Police said.
Rochester Police were called to the scene around 12:15 p.m. Initial reports indicate that this incident began as an argument, which escalated into a shooting, according to investigators.
Police said the victim, an adult male, was shot at least once and pronounced dead on scene.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
