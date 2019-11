NOVEMBER PRECIPITATION: 0.00" SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

A moisture-starved cold front is sliding across the area now that will set us up nicely to get some lake-effect rain and snow showers overnight into early Sunday morning. Temperatures right now are hanging in the middle 40s with just a few light rain showers that are more of a drizzle than anything. Once winds start to shift to a more west-southwest direction we can expect some lake-effect to kick in off Lake Erie.Lake Erie water temperature is in the mid 50s and that will provide ample opportunity for lake-effect precipitation to develop. Expect by midnight to see some rain/snow showers kick up south of the thruway. There is a winter weather advisory for Wyoming County through 1pm Sunday. We will see a few inches of snow for higher elevations southwest of Rochester and nosing just into the western Finger Lakes. There is a possibility we get a dusting on some grassy surfaces in some areas at higher elevations around Rochester. I fully expect to see some flakes fly in the morning without accumulation for most. Temperatures will be in the 30s for a good portion of the day with highs just getting into the low 40s. Expect a partly cloudy start to the work week and some milder, relatively speaking, air that will translate to highs around 50°. A fast moving storm system will sweep down from Canada and bring some form of a rain/snow mix Monday evening and into Tuesday. If temperatures drop quickly enough, we could see some snowfall during the day Tuesday. The next weather maker will come later into the week and into the weekend. This storm system could bring a big blast of cold air and some snow heading into the weekend, but location will really be everything. Now is the time of year when we do the dance between rain and snow. While the temperatures may not be below freezing, snow can surely still fall thanks to something we call the wet-bulb effect where the act of precipitation can cool the air and keep the precipitation as snow.