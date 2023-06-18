ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— A section of Elmwood Avenue is shut down Sunday afternoon for a police investigation.

Officers say they are searching for at least one suspect after a stolen car crashed on Elmwood Ave.

Police say the vehicle was stolen around 2 p.m. on Sunday in the city, where the suspects allegedly stole property from two people on Broadway Street.

Rochester police add that two juveniles are in custody at this time as they search for the third suspect, and no injuries have been reported.

This impacts traffic, causing the road to be shut down in both directions at the Route 590 intersection.

Details are still limited at this time, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Brighton Police say they are assisting RPD in this incident.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.