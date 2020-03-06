Detox beds approved at Villa of Hope Dewey Avenue campus

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The town of Greece approved plans on Wednesday to build a detox bed facility aimed to help combat the opioid crisis.

Villa of Hope was approved for a total of $2 million in state funding to build the detox bed facility more than two years ago, but the location of the facility wasn’t solidified until yesterday’s meeting. The new center will be housed on Villa of Hope’s Dewey Avenue campus.

18 new detox beds are coming to Villa of Hope on Dewey Avenue. The town of Greece just approved the plan, clearing the way for $4 million dollars in state funds to build the facility. I’ll have the story on @News_8 at 6pm! pic.twitter.com/j7haeg3rpg — Sabrina Maggiore (@sabri_maggiore) March 5, 2020

Unlike the rehabilitation center currently located on Villa of Hope’s campus, stays at detox facilities are generally much shorter. They typically only last 3 – 14 days and are often viewed as a first step towards recovery.

“This helps them start to go through the process of withdrawal in a medically managed and supervised way,” said Gerianne Puskas, the Chief Advancement Officer for Villa of Hope.

According to a Monroe County Heroin Task Force report, the number of overdoses in the county has declined in the past few year. The county tracked and responded to 1,972 overdoses in the past two years, with 294 of them being fatal.

Puskas says the detox beds at Villa of Hope could help further reduce that number. Currently, Helio Health operates the only inpatient detox center in Monroe county.

“There are people who are leaving Monroe County to find this type of treatment. We want to make sure people can be near the resources, be near their families. And this allows that to happen,” said Puskas.

While the town’s planning board ultimately voted unanimously to approve the detox beds, some Greece residents voiced concerns.

Craig Johnson is the Chief Operating Office of Health Homes and New Business Development. He’s worked with patients struggling with substance abuse for years, and he says that detox facilities, like the one coming to Villa of Hope are often stigmatized.

“When we try to do citing or the locating of a substance use treatment, sometimes a mental health treatment, there’s quite a stigma around those conditions. The reality is there’s probably enough people in Greece alone to fill the facility,” said Johnson.

Puskas says the unanimous vote to approve the center in part reflects the fact that Villa of Hope has engaged in open dialogue with Greece residents.

“We’ve had open communication with our neighbors and they have been understanding and supportive. And we’ve been able to have conversations if there are concerns. We’re really grateful for the town, and the people we’ve been able to work with to make this happen,” said Puskas.

Villa of Hope officials say they plan to break ground on the facility that will host the detox beds by this fall.