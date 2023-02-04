ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 37th annual Lakeside Winter Celebration attracted about 2,000 people Saturday. Even with temperatures at zero, Jim Farr, the Chairman of the Ontario Beach Park Committee said those folks all braved the chills, wind, and ice for the following:

“We had a whole bunch of stuff: horse-drawn carriage rides, wine, and craft beer tasting, we had a chili cook-off,” said Farr.

Farr said there would have been a snow sculpture contest, but there’s not enough of the white stuff, but plenty of cold, which means ice sculptures won the day.

“This is more or less a hobby,” said Jeff Bleire, an ice sculptor with the Caledonia Village Inn.

Bleire says like the great Michelangelo and marble ‘David‘ before him, he saw these polar bears trapped in blocks of ice — and had to free them.

“You have to know what you’re going for and what not and maybe have a design and plan in mind,” he said.

One of Bleire’s polar bear ice sculptures.

And don’t forget to eat. Allen Krolick is a manager of Steve and Al’s Steakout, a small business known for their steak bombers.

“It’s all sirloin steak, mozzarella provolone cheese, caramelized peppers, and onions, but, we do it Western New York Style,” said Krolick, meaning there’s Boss Sauce and secret seasoning.

Louis Carrasquillo with Munchies Empanadas says folks in our region know what’s up.

“Rochestarians like to have fun. We like to do things, and this is what we’re doing, we’re having fun,” said Carrasquillo.

Krolick said it’s hats off to the City of Rochester for their event planning, and he wants to see you out at a fest soon.

“The City’s been putting on amazing events. A lot of people still came out, they supported the event.”

The Lakeside Polar Plunge is Sunday at noon and is expected to draw about 1,000 courageous souls. Money raised will be donated to the Special Olympics.