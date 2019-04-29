Despite bad season, Sabres led NHL in television ratings

Buffalo Sabres forward Jason Pominville (29) celebrates his goal during the third period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, NY (WROC) — The Buffalo Sabres weren’t very good this season, but diehard fans still tuned in to watch them play.

The Sabres led the league in television ratings per game, averaging an 8.13 rating, according to John Ourand and the Sports Business Journal, which was a ten percent increase from the previous season.

The Sabres’ closest competition was the Penguins who averaged a 6.38 rating. The league worse rating belonged to the New Jersey Devils, who had a 0.24 rating per game for the year.

The Sabres and the Penguins have led the league in ratings over the past ten years, the report says.