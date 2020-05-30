Breaking News
Derek Chauvin charged with murder, manslaughter in death of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (WFLA) – A fired Minneapolis police officer who was seen in a now-viral video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd has been arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in the man’s death.

Derek Chauvin was arrested on Friday, days after Floyd died while in police custody. Shortly after his arrest, County Attorney Mike Freeman announced the third-degree murder and manslaughter charges against the former officer.

“We are in the process of continuing to review the evidence. There may be subsequent charges later,” Freeman said.

Chauvin is the former officer seen in a now-viral video kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed Floyd for several minutes during an arrest. Floyd, who pleaded that he couldn’t breathe, later died.

Minneapolis police previously fired Chauvin and three other officers who were involved. Freeman said Friday charges could be filed against the other three officers as well.

“The investigation is ongoing. We felt it appropriate to focus on the most dangerous perpetrator,” Freeman said. “I must say this case has moved with extraordinary speed.”

Chauvin’s arrest comes after days of protests in Minneapolis and other cities across the country with people calling for charges against the four officers involved in Floyd’s death. On Friday afternoon, just before news of the arrest broke, protesters and police officers gathered outside a home in Windermere, Florida owned by Chauvin.

