Deputy hospitalized after bad reaction to jail mail

(WROC) – A Monroe County Sheriff’s jail deputy was taken to the hospital on Sunday after encountering an unknown substance in mail that was sent to the county jail.

The deputy was examining the mail with the inmate present as a protocol. The Sheriff’s Office said an unknown substance was found in an envelope and the deputy had a negative reaction to it.

The deputy was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and was released.

The substance is being tested at the Monroe County Crime Lab and an internal investigation is underway.

