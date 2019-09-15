Deputy changes tire for disabled veteran

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) – A deputy with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office stopped to help a disabled Vietnam War veteran change his flat tire on Friday afternoon on Hook Road in Farmington.

Deputy Torlish said upon arrival, he found the veteran sitting in a chair in the middle of the road.

Torlish thought nothing of helping the veteran and is surprised with the number of people who took notice.

Torlish is also an Army veteran and said it’s just one veteran helping another.

Picture taken by Amy Jo Rosbaugh White

