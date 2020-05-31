Deputies searching for missing Victor man

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating 46-year-old Kenneth Young from Victor. Young was last seen Sunday between 4-5 p.m.

Deputies say Young’s missing from Sunray Crest Drive.

Young stands 5’5″ and weighs 175 pounds. He is a white male with blue eyes and gray hair. Young was last seen wearing a red shirt, khaki shorts, glasses and sneakers.

According to deputies, Young left on foot. Young suffers from a seizure disorder and suffers from a traumatic brain injury.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to call (800) 394-4560.