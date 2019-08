(WROC) –Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson is asking the public’s help in locating this vehicle owned by 28-year-old Jean Carlos-Rentas, of Cleveland, Ohio, whose body was found in Phelps.

Deputies described the car as a gray, four-door 2007 Acura TSX with the license plate: JGF4990.

VIN Number: JH4CL96937C006008

Anyone who knows the location of the vehicle or has information is asked to call the direct tip hotline at (585) 296-4152.