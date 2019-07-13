Deputies respond to three-vehicle crash in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday at the intersection of West Henrietta Road and Martin Road in Henrietta.

Deputies said the accident occurred at around 11:30 a.m.

According to deputies, the accident may have been caused by one of the vehicles failing to stop at a stop sign. One of the vehicles rolled over onto its side.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the accident.

Deputies said no one was seriously injured.

The east side of Martin Road is closed because of the accident.

Deputies are directing traffic to allow northbound and southbound traffic on West Henrietta Road.