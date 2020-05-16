Deputies investigating thefts from vehicles

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating overnight thefts from vehicles in Victor that occurred Saturday between midnight and 5 a.m.

The thefts occurred off of High Street.

Sheriff Henderson is reminding residents to keep their vehicle doors locked even if they’re parked in their driveways. He also urges residents to lock the doors to their homes, as well.

According to Henderson, those in the area who have Ring cameras or similar surveillance video is asked to check their cameras for any suspicious activity.

Those who have noticed suspicious activity on their home surveillance cameras are asked to call (585) 394-4560.